Dennis J. Hart 1952 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - I passed away on April 3, after a 3 ½-year battle with cancer.
I was born on August 12, 1952, in Utica. I attended Sacred Heart elementary school and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1970. In December of 1978, I graduated from Bentley College with a degree in Accounting. Many take eight or more years to graduate university and are known as doctors, I was not one of those people.
Upon graduation, I worked in the Greater Boston area until my return to Utica in August of 1978 to join the Moore & Hart CPA firm. A firm believer in nepotism, I became a partner in 1983. I remained in that position until my death.
On October 29, 1983, I married Rosanne Pellegrino, a blessed union of 36+ years. It's amazing that "Zanner" didn't come to her senses years ago. I am survived by my two sons, Jason, with his wife Andrea, in Virginia and Alex, in California; grandfather to Maretta and Kellan, in Virginia, who I loved without question and proud to be referred to by them as "Peepaw".
I enjoyed golf, photography and woodworking. As a 35+ year member of the Cedar Lake Club, you would have thought I would have been a better golfer. I place the blame solely on my father, who never told me that smoking and drinking were allowed, even encouraged. Had I known, I would have been a scratch golfer. Being a member of the Thendara Golf Club and Inlet Golf Club did not improve my game but allowed him to have even more fun.
Although not a "reward-winning photographer" like my wife Rosanne, I did enjoy taking pictures, especially of my grandchildren. I also greatly enjoyed making things in my workshop. I was extremely proud of several things I made for my family and friends.
I served as treasurer for the Cedar Lake Club and the Fort Schuyler Club and was named Director Emeritus of the Sturges Manufacturing Company.
Predeceased by my son Trevor, parents Roy and Alice, in-laws Joe and Rose Pellegrino.
Up until 4.5 years ago, I enjoyed being a CPA. My profession allowed me to work with great colleagues and worked for many amazing people. My fellow workers and clients became my friends and remained that way until my passing. I will miss all the camaraderie, but not the hours!
I am survived by my wife, Rosanne; sons, Jason (Andrea) and Alex; grandchildren, Maretta and Kellan; brother, Patrick; sister, Mary Kay (Dan) Whyte; sisters-in-law, Linda Sakon (Jim Krause) and Mary Jo (Bobby) Goodman; many nieces and nephews and enough cousins to make you think I was of Italian, rather than Irish, heritage.
I would like to thank my friends that have treated me as family (in a good way), throughout this fight. Al D'Accurzio, The Decks, Dinersteins, Tim Foley, The Griffiths, Herbowys, MacPhails, Marxs, Kevin Matthews, Picanos, and the Reeds.
Please consider a donation to the Trevor R. Hart charitable trust. The trust sponsors a yearly children's golf tournament at the Cedar Lake Club, along with two monetary rewards to a male and female graduate of New Hartford High School in honor of my son, Trevor.
Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer when conditions allow.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020