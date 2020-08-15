Dennis Joseph Moylan 1951 - 2020
BRADENTON, FL/UTICA - Dennis J. Moylan, 68, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully at the Bay Pines Veterans Hospital on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on October 24, 1951, in Utica, a son of Thomas and Rose (Cloonan) Moylan. He was a graduate of St. Francis deSales and Utica Free Academy in 1969.
He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1973, serving in Vietnam.
He was married to Cindy Lou Platt before her passing in 1978. He was then married to Yvonne Smith.
Dennis was employed, at one time, with the Rite Aide Distribution Center and then with Revere Copper, Rome. He was also with Dewar's Distributing (and he enjoyed helping keep the stock rotated) and Hermosa, N.Y. Mills. While in Florida, he was employed with the Serenoa Golf Club and the State College New College of Florida.
He was a legion member at Whitestown American Legion Post 1113, the Rome VFW, where he was a lifetime member, 40/8 Voiture and the D.A.V. He enjoyed golf, watching NASCAR and hockey and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Moylan; his children, Dennis (DJ) and Virginia Moylan, Shannon Moylan-Lindfield, Gerald Moylan and Monica (Adam Vaughn) Moylan; his grandchildren, Georgia Lindfield, Zachary Moylan, Shaylee Kiger, Kaiden Vaughn and Kelseigh Vaughn; and great-granddaughter, Natalee Kukowski. He leaves his siblings, Karen Moylan, Mary Frances Moylan, Bernadette Ream, Peter Moylan, Timothy and Colleen Moylan and Thomas and Cathy Moylan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Cindy Lou Moylan in 1978; his father, Thomas P. Moylan in 1990; and granddaughter, Alivia "Livi" Moylan in 2020.
The family wishes to thank his lifetime family friends, Al Kochanowski and Billy MaGee (USMC), for their many acts of kindness over the years, also a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Hospital especially Dr. Farulla, his case worker, Sherri and nurses, Lexi, Brittany, Theresa and Cindy, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Dennis during his illness.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 210 Elm St., Rome, NY 13440 in his memory.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.