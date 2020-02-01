|
Dennis Love 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Dennis Love, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020 at MVHS St. Luke's Healthcare.
Dennis was born on October 3, 1945 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Edmond Love and Eunice (Jones) Oliver. He was a lifelong member of Iron Workers Local 440 and 480 for over forty years.
Dennis is survived by his loving and devoted wife of thirty years, Margaret "Peggy" Love; five daughters and two sons, Michelle, Cassandra, April, Crystol, Ieshia; and Dennis Jr. all of New Jersey; and Dennis Jr. of Utica. A special daughter and son Danyell and Jerome. He leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one son Jerome.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Luke's Healthcare Center on 3 West for the kindness displayed during his stay.
In keeping with Dennis' wishes, all services were held privately.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020