Dennis Moore
Dennis Moore 1948 - 2020
UTICA - Dennis Moore, 71, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020.
Dennis retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after 22 years. He received the Bronze Star during Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he went on to work as an Engineer at Inficon until his retirement. He was very involved with Upstate Cerebral Palsy because of his son, Chris. UCP, Barneveld, became like his second family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, in 2018.
Dennis is survived by his son, Chris Moore; and best friends, Matt Cook and Christine Weakley.
Dennis wanted to thank Kim and Perry Preston for being supportive friends and helping getting him to his appointments.
In accordance with Dennis' wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Upstate Cerebral Palsy, North Gage IRA, 10686 North Gage Road, Barneveld, NY 13304..
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-214-0400
Memories & Condolences
