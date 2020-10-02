1/1
Deven Adam Elmer
Deven Adam Elmer 2015 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Deven Adam Elmer, 5, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on March 27, 2015, in Syracuse, a son of Jonathan Elmer and Samantha Murray. He attended United Cerebral Palsy and BOCES Special Education.
Deven had a very special relationship with his Nonnie Lisa they both cherished the time they spent together. Deven was a very happy boy and loved to smile. He also loved loud noise and would laugh out loud anytime he heard a loud bang. He also loved his dad's videos and would burst out laughing when watching the videos.
He is survived by his mother, Samantha Murray and her husband, Joseph, of Marcy; and father, Jonathan Elmer, of Stittville; grandparents, Lisa Murray and John Murray and Thomas Elmer and Cheryl Elmer; and great-grandparents, Frank Marrotta and Roberta Spina-Marrotta and Carol Murray. He is also survived by Nonnie Jen Badger; and many loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his great-grandfathers, Robert Murray and John Spina.
Deven's family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all the staff and doctors at Albany Medical Center, Golisano Children's Hospital, Life Plan CCO, especially Colleen Lee and the Family Advocate Center Staff. Deven's family is so grateful to everyone at United Cerebral Palsy for all they did for Deven throughout his life.
The funeral will be on Tuesday at 10:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford, Rd., New Hartford. When attending services please wear a mask and contact tracing information will be collected.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Golisano Children's Hospital in memory of Deven.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
