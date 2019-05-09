Devin P. Blake 1984 - 2019

DEERFIELD - Devin Blake, age 35, passed away, May 8, 2019, at the home of his parents after a valiant battle with cancer.

Devin was born in Utica, on April 2, 1984, the son of Edward and Kathleen (Leonard) Blake. He was a graduate of Utica College with a degree in communications and was employed with Verizon in Syracuse. At one time, Devin played locally in the band, Blackfoot Jack. He also enjoyed music, golf, the Buffalo Bills, North Carolina basketball and the Chicago White Sox.

Devin is survived by his parents, Edward and Kathleen; his sister, Cara and her husband, Mike Young, of Syracuse; and his maternal grandfather, Robert Leonard, of Deerfield. He was one of seventeen grandchildren of the late Stan and Betty Blake and was very close to his cousins and aunts and uncles whom he thanks for their endless kindness. Devin was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Leonard.

Calling hours for family and friends are Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon at the conclusion of the calling hours. His burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Annsville, NY.

Those wishing to make a donation, in Devin's memory, please consider the Deerfield Fire Department, Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. or the Crohns and Colitis Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Devin's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Roswell Park Cancer Center, Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. and the Deerfield Fire Department for the wonderful care and compassion you provided.

