Dewayne H. Reynolds 1968 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Dewayne H. Reynolds, 51, of Mason Rd., passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born, November 6, 1968, in Utica, NY. A lifelong Waterville resident, he was a graduate of Waterville High School and attended BOCES in the construction program. On December 23, 2006, Dewayne married Tanya A. Boehlert in Waterville. He worked at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital and previously at the Orion Bus Co. Dewayne was a devoted and loving family man. He enjoyed fixing things and his kids kept his hands full with repairs. He was a member of the Clifford Fulmer American Legion Post #92, Sangerfield.
Surviving are his loving wife, Tanya; mother, Bonita Reynolds Weaver, of Rome; his children, Ian Reynolds, of Waterville, David Reynolds and fiancée, Kelsey Buschor and their children, Landon and Logan of Waterville, Blake Reynolds and fiancée, Kelsea Morris, of Waterville, Breanna and Phillip Kimball, of Leonardsville; a half-sister, Starla Weaver, of Taberg; his father-in-law, James Boehlert, of Port Crane; mother-in-law, Sharon Litz, of Oriskany Falls; the mother of his children, Kathy Ferrucci, of Waterville; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and many dear friends.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Upstate Cancer Center, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.