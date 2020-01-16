|
Diana L. Weaver 1947 - 2020
REMSEN - Diana L. Weaver, 72, passed away on January 15, 2020, at her home, under the care of her family and Hospice.
She was born in Rome, NY on March 8, 1947, a daughter of William and Evelyn Pugh Prosser. She grew up in Remsen and on February 12, 1965, she married Alfred Weaver in Newport, NY. Diana enjoyed her family, gardening, crossword puzzles and her dog, Sally.
Surviving are her husband, Alfred; four children, Mitchell, Kelly, Kyle Weaver and Danielle Butcher; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Samantha, Abigail and Mariella Weaver, Taylor Nellenbach, Lauren and Noah Butcher; four siblings, Alton Prosser (Nancy), Janice Kirkland (Donald), Robert Prosser (Cindy) and Randy Prosser.
The family would like to thank Barbara Van Patten and the staff of Hospice Care for all the wonderful care given to Diana and her family.
At Diana's request, services will be held privately and there are no calling hours.
Contributions in her name can be made to the Remsen Fire Department, PO Box 299, Remsen, NY 13438 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413-9954.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020