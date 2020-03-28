|
Diana M. (Schoff) Pilatzke 1977 - 2020
AVA - Mrs. Diana M. (Schoff) Pilatzke, age 42, passed away quickly and quietly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with her husband by her side, after a valiant fight with complications from an autoimmune disorder.
Born in Rome on September 1, 1977, Diana was the daughter of Ken and Joyce Schoff. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of the Holland Patent High School Class of 1995. She then completed a Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Management from SUNY Oswego in May of 1999. On September 23, 2000, she married her college sweetheart, Matthew Pilatzke, with whom she shared nearly 20 years in marriage. Over the years, she was employed in Human Resources for Turning Stone Casino, MA Polce Consulting and finally, over the last 12 years, for DeIorio's Frozen Dough.
A loving mother, she was a light in the life of everyone that knew her. There isn't a single person who could say a bad thing about her or wasn't a victim of her quick wit and sass. She enjoyed quiet nights with her family and friends, and was a fierce competitor when it came to game play.
Diana is survived by her husband, Matthew; daughter, Danielle; and son, Justin. She also leaves behind her mother, Joyce Minnig; her father, Ken (Nancy) Schoff; her sisters, Kim Corr and Paula (Chris) Newland; her mother-in-law, Catherine Pilatzke; her brothers-in-law, Stephen (Nicole) Pilatzke and Brian Pilatzke; her nieces, Leanna Newland and her fiancé, Brandon Baird, Andrea Newland and Mackenzie (Jeremy) Anna and Juliana Lamina; and her nephews, Kyle Corr, Andrew Pilatzke, Jack Lamina and Maddox Lamina.
The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and doctors at both Rome Memorial Hospital and Upstate Hospital for doing everything and more during this crisis to support Diana in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American AutoImmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. at AARDA, 22100 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021 or online at https://www.aarda.org/donate/
There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. Any further arrangements will be private family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020