Diana O'Looney 1931 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Diana (Coupe) O'Looney died, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Diana was born on April 8, 1931, in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Leo O. Coupe and Helen FitzGerald Coupe. Diana was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Marymount College, Tarrytown, NY and a Master's Degree in Education and Reading from SUNY Cortland. She taught in the Utica Public School System for 23 years.
Upon retirement, Diana volunteered at Thea Bowman House, dedicating love, time and resources to provide opportunities to those served by the organization. She was an active member of the Eucharistic Ministry of Historic Old St. John's Church. Her Catholic faith provided a compass for her life. Prayers and liturgy were a daily companion through difficult and joyous times. Her resilience, perseverance and moral integrity were informed by her faith.
Diana was a member of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, the traditional Irish music and cultural group. She and her late husband, Jim, maintained close ties to Ireland through Jim's family connections and their love of Irish music. They opened their home to numerous Irish musicians touring the US and, once a week, to local Comhaltas musicians for a live music session. Diana prepared and served tea and snacks for the group. She always loved listening to Jim play the Irish tunes on the accordion.
She was also a member of the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement. Diana valued learning and education and the opportunities it afforded. Her love of reading was known to all those who knew her. When her children were young, she read them storybooks every night and as soon as her children could write their names, she brought them to the Utica Public Library to sign up for a library card.
Diana married Jim O'Looney on June 30, 1955, at St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney Co. Kerry. The loving and dedicated couple were married for 62 years. They cherished each other and raised seven devoted children. Their lives together revolved around family, friends and community. Together they enjoyed sharing vacations with good friends, volunteering at community and religious organizations, extending a generous hand to friends in need, caring and delighting in their many grandchildren and traveling regularly to Ireland to visit Jim's large extended family. Their love and generosity touched many. Diana will be greatly missed as has been demonstrated in the last week with so many friends and family reaching out to express sadness and support.
Diana is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary O'Looney and Jacques Pardo; her daughter, Katie O'Looney and partner, Caroline Calder; her daughter, Siobhan Silver; her daughter, Nora Keating and son-in-law, Steve Keating; her daughter, Ellen Hakala and son-in-law, Scott Hakala; her son, Michael O'Looney and daughter-in-law, Annika O'Looney; and her daughter, Roisin O'Looney. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Coupe; her grandchildren, Maya and Sarah Pardo, Fiona Silver, Chelsea, Ian (Meg), Rory (Nicole) and Chloe Keating, Christopher and Matthew Hakala, Maggie (John) Hartman and Luke and Blake O'Looney; great-granddaughter, Malia Matsumoto; and great-grandson, Maxwell Hartman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Diana leaves behind a long list of cherished friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim O'Looney; sisters and brothers, Helen (Frank) O'Brien, Leo (Helen) Coupe, Roderick Coupe, Mary (Barney) Norris, Henry Coupe, Deborah (Higgs) (Daniel) McDonald; infant daughter, Bridgette; son-in-law, Louis Silver; and grandson, Morgan Silver.
Due to COVID-19, a private Mass will be held for the immediate family. A private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. An announcement about a future Celebration of her Life will take place later.
Those wishing to donate to Thea Bowman House, 731 Lafayette St., Utica, NY, in Diana's memory, may visit https://www.theabowmanhouse.org.
The family would like to thank the Preswick Glen Community and Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and support.
Arrangements are entrusted to McGrath Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020