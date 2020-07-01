Diane C. Champine Kulik 1947 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Diane C. Champine, 73, of Yorkville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Diane was born in Baltimore, MD on March 24, 1947, a daughter of the late Marshall and A. Lorraine (Otter) Orr. She held many jobs over the years. Before retiring, she was employed with the Office of the Aging, Utica. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Diane received much enjoyment from making crafts and selling them at craft fairs throughout the area.
Diane is survived by her companion of 30 years, John Kulik; two daughters, Lorraine (John) Dowd, of Marcy and Erin Inserra, of Utica; four grandchildren, Caitlin Hughlett, Jessica (Brian) Cooley, Thomas Bender and Moira Kate Dowd; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle Hughlett and Jayden Cooley; a sister, Marsha Kendrick, of SC; and her favorite cousin, Richard Ferracci, of MD. She is also survived by John's three children and six grandchildren, whom she loved as her own and their dog, Stonewall.
Calling hours for Ms. Champine will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4-6 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility is operating at a 25% capacity; 10 callers will be allowed into the funeral home as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
