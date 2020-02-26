The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Marr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane C. Marr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane C. Marr Obituary
Diane C. Marr 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Diane C. Marr, 74, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Abraham House, Utica.
Diane was born in Utica, on December 17, 1945, the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Leone and received her education in Utica schools. At one time, Diane was employed with Bank of America. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Ms. Marr is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Tanya Marr, of Whitesboro; two cherished grandchildren, Sierra Marr and Kayleigh Marr; one brother, Terrance Lottermoser, of Utica; and one sister-in-law, Ann Lottermoser, of Utica; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Lottermoser.
Funeral arrangements and burial, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, to be held at the convenience of her family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Diane's memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Diane's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Atul Butala and his staff, as well as the staff of Abraham House, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Diane.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now