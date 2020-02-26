|
Diane C. Marr 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Diane C. Marr, 74, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Abraham House, Utica.
Diane was born in Utica, on December 17, 1945, the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Leone and received her education in Utica schools. At one time, Diane was employed with Bank of America. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Ms. Marr is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Tanya Marr, of Whitesboro; two cherished grandchildren, Sierra Marr and Kayleigh Marr; one brother, Terrance Lottermoser, of Utica; and one sister-in-law, Ann Lottermoser, of Utica; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Lottermoser.
Funeral arrangements and burial, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, to be held at the convenience of her family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Diane's memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Diane's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Atul Butala and his staff, as well as the staff of Abraham House, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Diane.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020