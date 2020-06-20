Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey 19630 - 2020
SMYRNA, TN/UTICA- Mrs. Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey, age 57, courageously passed away and was reunited with her dad on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Diane was the beloved daughter of Louise "Cookie" (Matti) Fluty and the late George Fluty. She is survived by her husband and soul mate, Mike; her beloved mother, Louise "Cookie"; her girls and their loves, Megan and Greg Heikkinen, and Erica Massey and fiancé Justin Haskins; her cherished grandbabies, Addison, Graham, Anna-Cate; and Liam, Jack, and Kylie. She also leaves her sisters (all of Dad's favorites) and their loved ones, Donna and Rodney Baker, Karen and Joe Laport, Lisa and Joaquin Alvarez, and the memory of her brother Michael Fluty who preceded her in 1980; and Carol Haywood, a special and blessed friend who the family considers to be equivalent to a sister. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; mother-in-law and her husband, Joyce and Ron Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Massey; and a legion of loving extended family members.
The family will commemorate Diane's life privately. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 at Calvary Cemetery to be laid to rest next to her Dad who has missed her for many years.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
SMYRNA, TN/UTICA- Mrs. Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey, age 57, courageously passed away and was reunited with her dad on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Diane was the beloved daughter of Louise "Cookie" (Matti) Fluty and the late George Fluty. She is survived by her husband and soul mate, Mike; her beloved mother, Louise "Cookie"; her girls and their loves, Megan and Greg Heikkinen, and Erica Massey and fiancé Justin Haskins; her cherished grandbabies, Addison, Graham, Anna-Cate; and Liam, Jack, and Kylie. She also leaves her sisters (all of Dad's favorites) and their loved ones, Donna and Rodney Baker, Karen and Joe Laport, Lisa and Joaquin Alvarez, and the memory of her brother Michael Fluty who preceded her in 1980; and Carol Haywood, a special and blessed friend who the family considers to be equivalent to a sister. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; mother-in-law and her husband, Joyce and Ron Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Massey; and a legion of loving extended family members.
The family will commemorate Diane's life privately. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 at Calvary Cemetery to be laid to rest next to her Dad who has missed her for many years.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.