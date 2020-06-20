Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey 19630 - 2020
SMYRNA, TN/UTICA- Mrs. Diane Elizabeth (Fluty) Massey, age 57, courageously passed away and was reunited with her dad on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Diane was the beloved daughter of Louise "Cookie" (Matti) Fluty and the late George Fluty. She is survived by her husband and soul mate, Mike; her beloved mother, Louise "Cookie"; her girls and their loves, Megan and Greg Heikkinen, and Erica Massey and fiancé Justin Haskins; her cherished grandbabies, Addison, Graham, Anna-Cate; and Liam, Jack, and Kylie. She also leaves her sisters (all of Dad's favorites) and their loved ones, Donna and Rodney Baker, Karen and Joe Laport, Lisa and Joaquin Alvarez, and the memory of her brother Michael Fluty who preceded her in 1980; and Carol Haywood, a special and blessed friend who the family considers to be equivalent to a sister. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; mother-in-law and her husband, Joyce and Ron Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Massey; and a legion of loving extended family members.
The family will commemorate Diane's life privately. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 at Calvary Cemetery to be laid to rest next to her Dad who has missed her for many years.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved