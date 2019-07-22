|
|
Diane L. Piazza 1961 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Diane L. Piazza, age 58, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, with her family by her side.
Born in New Hartford, NY, on June 30, 1961, Diane was a daughter of the late John S., Sr. and Angelina "Angie" (Locascio) Piazza. Diane was raised and educated in Utica, where she graduated from T.R. Proctor High School. She continued her education at Mohawk Valley Community College, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Finance. For over thirty years, Diane owned and operated Little Michael's Flower Shop, where she was well known for providing seasonal flowers to her many customers. She concurrently worked at various restaurants, throughout the area, as a bartender and server,and most recently, held a position with Daniele's at Valley View Restaurant and Banquet Specialists. At one time, she was president of the Santa Rosalia Society in East Utica. A strong-willed woman, Diane was known for her hard work ethic. She had a great love for her family and many friends and put her own needs secondary to the needs of others.
She is survived by her beloved son, Michael Piazza and his companion, Tamara Zhgenti, of Utica; eight siblings and their spouses, Linda Piazza, of TX, Maria and Joe Talarico, Louis Piazza and his companion, Cindy DeRosa, all of Utica, Salvatore and Jessica Piazza, of Frankfort, Terese "Terri" and Nick Panuccio, of Utica, John, Jr. and Catherine Piazza, of MA, Lisa and John Dillon, of Marcy and Jennifer Piazza and her husband, Jamie Ortiz, of CA; two aunts, Theresa Hahn and Mary Carrock, both of Utica; many cherished nieces and nephews, with special mention of her Godchildren, Angela, Danielle Andréa; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, including Amy Carrock, with whom Diane shared a special bond; and many special friends including Diane Nojaim and Lucy Dawes; and her canine companion, Chloe.
In keeping with Diane's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life which will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of floral offerings to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; envelopes will be available at church.
To view Diane's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 22 to July 23, 2019