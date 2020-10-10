Diane M. Hobin 1973 - 2020
URBANA, IL/HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Diane M. Hobin 46, of Urbana, IL and formerly of Holland Patent, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
She was born on October 2, 1973, in Utica, NY, a daughter of Irving and Donna (Williams) Hobin. She was a graduate of Holland Patent High School and Hofstra University.
Diane was employed with USJN (US Junior National Girls Basketball); she also held positions as Director of Operations at the University of Illinois Women's Basketball and Head Softball Coach for Stony Brook University.
Diane was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Urbana, IL.
Diane's athletic accomplishments were numerous. She signed a Division 1 Scholarship to play basketball for Hofstra University. While she was there she also played Division 1 Field Hockey and Softball. She was twice named Hofstra University Female Athlete of the Year. She is in the record books for all three sports. She was inducted into the Hofstra University Hall of Fame in 2009. Diane was also a successful high school athlete in all three sports at Holland Patent High School. She was named the Oneida Dispatch Female Athlete of the Year.
She is survived by Adrienne Hemmig; her parents, Irv and Donna Hobin; and her brother, Todd Hobin and his wife, Barbara. She also leaves her nephews, Bryce and Blake Hobin; a sister, Tammy D'Aleo and her husband, Steve; a niece, Kiera Ryan; and a nephew, Aidan Ryan. She leaves her aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Rockwell Williams; grandmother, Mildred Miller; grandfather, John Hobin; and grandmother, Nellie Hobin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church, Holland Patent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Holland Patent Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
We ask, please, for your patience when coming to support the Hobin family. Face coverings must be worn, social distancing must be adhered to and contact tracing will be implemented. We can only allow up to 15 people in addition to family at one time for visitation. As people exit, we will be able to allow more in. Also please know that for the Funeral Mass, the Church can only allow up to 125 people to attend the services; all precautions must be followed at the Church as well.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.