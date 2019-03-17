|
Diane M. Polczynski 1949 - 2019
ROME - Diane M. Polczynski, 69, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica on October 16, 1949, the daughter of Walter and Katharine Topi Zygmunt and graduated from Whitesboro High School. On June 22, 1974, she was united in marriage to Edward Polczynski in St. Mark's Church.
Her survivors include her husband, Edward Polczynski, of Rome: three children, Brittney and her husband, Daniel Stacks, of Rome, Bryan Polczynski of, VA and Bradley and his wife, Maura Polczynski, of New York Mills. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Krysta Stacks and Cyprianna Polczynski; her sister, Pamela Zygmunt and her companion, Brian McCormick, Sr., of Schuyle;, as well as her nephew, Michael Przyborowski, of Georgia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills. Those who wish may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019