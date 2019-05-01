|
Diane R. Kinsella/Julian 1938 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Diane R. Kinsella/Julian, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday night, April 28, 2019 at her home, under God's eye, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Diane was born on April 26, 1938 in Utica, NY. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Laucello. Diane was a very hardworking woman who as employed by G.E. and retired from Special Metals, the second woman hired to work in the steel factory.
Diane was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She especially loved cooking macaroni on Sundays and attending family parties. Diane was an avid New York Yankees fan. She especially enjoyed shopping, going to Vernon Downs, playing cards, swimming with her sister, Marcia and spending time with friends, including her special friend, Thomas Ford.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Linda) Kinsella, Michael Kinsella, John Kinsella, Steven (Annmarie) Kinsella, Patrick (Terri) Kinsella, Mark (Charlotte Wheeler) Kinsella and Carol (Raymond) Teft; adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kelly (Justin) Kinsella, Stacy (Chris) Chapin (Collin and Aaron), Melissa (Dean) Caskey, Sarah Kinsella, Karissa (Nicholas) Madden, Steven Kinsella, II, Leanne Kinsella, Sydney Kinsella, Tyler Kinsella, Cody Kinsella, Faith Kinsella, Dillon Kinsella, Jason (Alyssa) Teft, (Colin and Alexis), Jeffrey Teft, Raymond (Ann Marie) Teft and Diane (Jayson) Lacomb; and her brother and sisters, Michael (Victoria) Laucello, Marcia Kaczor, Patricia (Duane) Roberts and Joanne (Scott) Luscomb. She leaves close relatives, Robert Kinsella, Rosie French, Carmella Gallimo, Dominick Paternoster, Father Julian Davies, OFM and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Kinsella; and second husband, Joseph Julian, who she will forever be dancing with; sisters-in-law/husbands, Shirley (Buddy) Otto and Dorothy (Francis) Zakris; and brother-in-law, Ronald Kaczor.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Hospice nurses, MVHS Care AC 3, Dr. Razia and her staff for all their care and support.
Family and friends are invited to attend Diane's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. There will be no calling hours, however, the family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. Her Rite of Committal and Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019