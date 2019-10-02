|
Diane T. (Worden) Janiszewski 1941 - 2019
REMSEN - Diane T. (Worden) Janiszewski, 78, passed away, peacefully, September 30, 2019, at Bethany Gardens, Rome, after a long illness.
She was born, May 20, 1941, in Utica, a daughter of Robert C. and Audrey Doyle Worden. Diane grew up in Prospect and graduated from Holland Patent High School in 1958. She married James A. Janiszewski, February 4, 1978, at St. Ann's Church, Hinckley. The couple lived in Hinckley after their marriage. James died in 1997. Diane was an accountant for Air Force Civil Engineering at Griffiss A.F.B., Rome. Diane was a lover of horses, especially her beloved, Socks and Tom Fool. She enjoyed camping and traveling with friends. She served on the board at the Prospect Library. She was a member of the Herkimer Riding Club ( Herkimer Co. Horsemen's Association), Kate Smith Commemorative Society, the Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corp. and Prospect and Kanata Garden Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Pomichter and fiancé, Gary Clemons; grandson, Paul; granddaughter, Coraline; and great-grandson, Jamie David Pomichter; sister, Linda (Arnold) Lanckton and family; uncle, Jerrod Doyle; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Diane's family would like to thank the 4th Floor nurses and staff for the wonderful care and support given to her during her stay at Bethany Gardens. We also thank the PT and Speech Departments for their diligence in trying to keep Diane functioning at an acceptable level.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Leo/St. Ann's Church, 7039 Elm Street, Holland Pantent, NY. Calling hours at the church are from 9-10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment at St. Ann's Cemetery, Hinckley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Prospect Library, 915 Trenton Falls, Prospect, NY 13435 or Rome Humane Society, 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, NY 13440.
