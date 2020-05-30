Dillon John Kinsella 1990 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Dillon John Kinsella, 29, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, after struggling for many years with drug addiction.
Dillon was born in New Hartford, on December 2, 1990, the son of Tracy (Caulkins) Kinsella and Patrick Kinsella. He was raised locally, attended St. Peter's Grade School and was a graduate of West Canada Valley High School.
Dillon was an outdoor enthusiast and especially enjoyed hiking. He was of the Catholic faith. He will be remembered for more than his addiction. His love of family and friends were foremost in his life. Dillon adored his siblings and will always be watching over them. He also shared a special bond with his grandfather, Keith, that was unmatched.
Dillon is survived by his loving mother, Tracy Kinsella and her husband, Andre Wrobel, of Deerfield; father, Patrick Kinsella and his wife, Terri, of Newport; sisters, Arianna Wrobel and Faith Kinsella; brothers, Jordan Wrobel, Tyler Kinsella and Cody Kinsella; maternal grandparents, Keith and Janice Caulkins, of Utica; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Diane and Joe Julian.
Due to recent health concerns, a private family service will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.