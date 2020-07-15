Dolores A. VanDresar 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Dolores "Poochie" A. (Yousey) VanDresar, 83, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
She was born on February 11, 1937, in Syracuse, the daughter of Robert and Marguerite (Osborne) Yousey. Dolores was a 1955 graduate of RFA. She married Merle J. VanDresar on May 10, 1956. She was employed as an MHTA at Rome Developmental Center, retiring from state service in 1989.
Dolores is survived by five of her six children, Geraldine (Stu) Gates, Dawn (Douglas) Holmes, Tami (Gary) Dunnigan, Kenneth (Rita) VanDresar and TeriJo (Michael) Mustard. She was predeceased by her son, Keith (Jeanine), with whom she is now joyfully reunited. She also leaves her siblings, Roberta VanDresar, Renise Smith, Donald (Carol) Yousey, Peter (Deb) Yousey and Mary Fleet. She also leaves her sister-by-choice, Ann Mustard. She was proud of her thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Poochie had many dear friends who called her "Mom", especially Wayne (Stephen) Hesler-Mondore, whom she loved like a son. Many of these chosen children were HP students whom she transported in her Mom-taxi after sporting events. She also loved her many nieces and nephews.
Poochie's strength and sense of humor were her greatest attributes. She would take life's hardships and come out of it with the most brutally honest and humorous spin. She always found a way to laugh through all situations. For example, her wishes, as expressed to her siblings and children, were to bury her urn upside down so those who didn't like her could kiss her "ashes". (Her children are paraphrasing this since she decided to be cremated.) She could talk like a sailor, but shared her motherly love unconditionally.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of her Life will be scheduled at a future date. A small private ceremony for the immediate family is planned. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dolores' name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, in memory of her son, Keith.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.