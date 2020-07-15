1/1
Dolores A. VanDresar
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. VanDresar 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Dolores "Poochie" A. (Yousey) VanDresar, 83, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
She was born on February 11, 1937, in Syracuse, the daughter of Robert and Marguerite (Osborne) Yousey. Dolores was a 1955 graduate of RFA. She married Merle J. VanDresar on May 10, 1956. She was employed as an MHTA at Rome Developmental Center, retiring from state service in 1989.
Dolores is survived by five of her six children, Geraldine (Stu) Gates, Dawn (Douglas) Holmes, Tami (Gary) Dunnigan, Kenneth (Rita) VanDresar and TeriJo (Michael) Mustard. She was predeceased by her son, Keith (Jeanine), with whom she is now joyfully reunited. She also leaves her siblings, Roberta VanDresar, Renise Smith, Donald (Carol) Yousey, Peter (Deb) Yousey and Mary Fleet. She also leaves her sister-by-choice, Ann Mustard. She was proud of her thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Poochie had many dear friends who called her "Mom", especially Wayne (Stephen) Hesler-Mondore, whom she loved like a son. Many of these chosen children were HP students whom she transported in her Mom-taxi after sporting events. She also loved her many nieces and nephews.
Poochie's strength and sense of humor were her greatest attributes. She would take life's hardships and come out of it with the most brutally honest and humorous spin. She always found a way to laugh through all situations. For example, her wishes, as expressed to her siblings and children, were to bury her urn upside down so those who didn't like her could kiss her "ashes". (Her children are paraphrasing this since she decided to be cremated.) She could talk like a sailor, but shared her motherly love unconditionally.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of her Life will be scheduled at a future date. A small private ceremony for the immediate family is planned. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dolores' name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, in memory of her son, Keith.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved