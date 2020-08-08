Dolores J. Dodge 1938 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Dolores J. Dodge, affectionately known as Dee, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Born January 23, 1938, in Poolville, NY, to Arthur and Doris Godfrey, Dee was later adopted by her stepmother, Mary Godfrey.
She was a 1955 graduate of Madison School.
On November 2, 1971 Dee married Robert A. Dodge in a union that lasted until his passing, in 2005.
She leaves behind her children from a previous marriage, Dianna Williams (Stan), of St. Johnsville, Daniel Williams, of Remsen and Dale Williams, of Taylorsville, UT; grandchildren; Michelle Williams, Amy Algustowski and Morgan Williams; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Walls, Gia Mason and Justys Williams; and a great-great-grandson, Messiah Walls; a brother, James Godfrey (JoAnn); and her best friend since childhood, Jackie Daley.
Dee was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Robert; a brother, Howard Godfrey; and a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Walls.
Dee was a special person that touched the hearts of many and will be truly missed. She was a devoted and loving grandmother, who will live in the hearts of her grandchildren forever.
She was very proud to work alongside Kevin Copeland, at Mohawk Valley Cash Register, for over 40 years.
A service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Dimbleby Funeral Home's, 40 Main St. Whitesboro, at 11:00 am. Friends are invited to call on the family, from 10:00, until the time of the service. Interment will take place at West Schuyler Cemetery, immediately following the service. Attendees are required to wear face masks and follow proper social distancing. Our facility is operating at 33% and will allow visitors in on a rotating basis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to ASPCA; donation envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.dimblebyfh.com
