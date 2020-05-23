Dolores J. MazzottaNORTH HAVEN, CT - Dolores J. Gaetano Mazzotta, 92, of North Haven, CT, former longtime resident of Hamden, CT, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus, New Haven, CT.She was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Frank R. Mazzotta. Dolores was born in Utica and was the daughter of the late Phillip and Theresa Pietrofesa Gaetano and was predeceased by her sister, Carol Gaetano Battinelli. She was a longtime parishioner of Church of the Ascension in Hamden, CT. Dolores was a member of North Haven, CT Sons and Daughters of Italy, Hamden, CT Women's Club and Singles Intermediate Bridge Group. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing board games and playing card games, especially bridge and bingo. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family who she loved unconditionally.She was the mother of Mary Lou (Timothy) McCarty and Denise (Daniel) Krause; grandmother of of Megan, Shandy, Andrew (Meghan), Shamus and Matthew; and great-grandmother of Jack, Ainsley and Austin.Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017.