Dolores Jubis
Dolores Jubis 1932 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Dolores, a Utica native, adored by all who met her, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at Sunset Boonville Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
Dolores had the gift of gab and spent many hours telling her childhood stories. She had a heart of gold and was able to find the good in everyone. It was no wonder that people would always come to her for advice and she would give it non-judgmentally. Her wisdom and strength made her a wise counselor in times of need.
She was predeceased by her son, Scott LaManque; first husband, James LaManque; second husband, Frank Jubis; and brother, James Bateman.
She is survived by her son, Jamie (Kuie-Mei) LaManque; daughter, Lisa LaManque Vennette; ex son-in-law, Brent Vennette; and granddaughter, Marlena Elise Vennette, who was the joy of her life. She was known, and will be known to Marlena forever, as MiMi.
There will be calling hours only to the family per request, followed by a family funeral burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Yorkville, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Boonville Nursing Home for being there for our Mom when we could not be.
If you were lucky enough to know this great woman, you will know that your life has been blessed forever and a prayer was always said for you in a time of need.
"Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow,
I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain,
I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
Of beautiful birds in circling flight,
I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom,
I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing,
I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there. I do not die."

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
