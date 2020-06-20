Dolores L. Calenda 1929 - 2020
UTICA/FRANKFORT - Dolores L. Calenda, age 90, went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on August 18, 1929, Dolores was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy (DeMartino) Calenda. After her father's passing, her mother married Salvatore "Sammy Lou" Chippoletti, and he showed his love and guidance to Dolores and her sister. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1947 and was noted as being the "Best Dressed" of her graduating class.
Dolores was employed as a Bookkeeper at the YMCA and concurrently held a position at Carmen's Pharmacy greeting patrons with style and grace. She subsequently was employed by Garro's Pharmacy where she made many wonderful friendships. Dolores was a devoted daughter, wonderful sister, and terrific aunt. Although she was reserved, her heart spoke volumes through her generosity and kindness. Her physical presentation was impeccable, and she loved to shop. She tended to the landscaping around her home with meticulous attention, planting flowers and maintaining the lawn with much pride. She was hardworking on a professional and personal level. The relationship she shared with her nephew, Franny was so special to her from the moment she laid eyes on him. She had a natural affinity for her two late canine companions, "Inky" and "Brandy". She lived by the motto of being true to her word, her work, and her family and friends. She was baptized into the Catholic faith by Mary Longo and she was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Dolores is survived by her devoted sister and her husband, Katherine and Francis C. Congelo, Sr.; her nephew, Fran Congelo; aunts, Nancy DeMartino, and Gloria Loiacano; and cousins. She leaves her extended family, Jamie Pullman with whom she shared a great closeness; Deana Grippe who was a great comfort to Dolores, and her neighbors Jane and Peaches. She was predeceased by her step-brother, James Chippoletti.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff of the 4th Floor at the Foltsbrook Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, all who provided compassionate care and wonderful nourishment. The family will always remember the kindnesses of Jason and Amanda whose efforts and dedication were most memorable; and Fr. Paul Catena for his blessing and spiritual solace.
The family will celebrate Dolores' life and attend her Mass of Christian Burial privately at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Donations in memory of Dolores may be directed to the Activities Department of the Foltsbrook Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation by mail to 104 N. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350 or online at www.foltsbrook.com. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
"Dolores, may the Lord hold you in the palm of his hands."
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
UTICA/FRANKFORT - Dolores L. Calenda, age 90, went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on August 18, 1929, Dolores was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy (DeMartino) Calenda. After her father's passing, her mother married Salvatore "Sammy Lou" Chippoletti, and he showed his love and guidance to Dolores and her sister. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1947 and was noted as being the "Best Dressed" of her graduating class.
Dolores was employed as a Bookkeeper at the YMCA and concurrently held a position at Carmen's Pharmacy greeting patrons with style and grace. She subsequently was employed by Garro's Pharmacy where she made many wonderful friendships. Dolores was a devoted daughter, wonderful sister, and terrific aunt. Although she was reserved, her heart spoke volumes through her generosity and kindness. Her physical presentation was impeccable, and she loved to shop. She tended to the landscaping around her home with meticulous attention, planting flowers and maintaining the lawn with much pride. She was hardworking on a professional and personal level. The relationship she shared with her nephew, Franny was so special to her from the moment she laid eyes on him. She had a natural affinity for her two late canine companions, "Inky" and "Brandy". She lived by the motto of being true to her word, her work, and her family and friends. She was baptized into the Catholic faith by Mary Longo and she was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Dolores is survived by her devoted sister and her husband, Katherine and Francis C. Congelo, Sr.; her nephew, Fran Congelo; aunts, Nancy DeMartino, and Gloria Loiacano; and cousins. She leaves her extended family, Jamie Pullman with whom she shared a great closeness; Deana Grippe who was a great comfort to Dolores, and her neighbors Jane and Peaches. She was predeceased by her step-brother, James Chippoletti.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff of the 4th Floor at the Foltsbrook Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, all who provided compassionate care and wonderful nourishment. The family will always remember the kindnesses of Jason and Amanda whose efforts and dedication were most memorable; and Fr. Paul Catena for his blessing and spiritual solace.
The family will celebrate Dolores' life and attend her Mass of Christian Burial privately at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Donations in memory of Dolores may be directed to the Activities Department of the Foltsbrook Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation by mail to 104 N. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350 or online at www.foltsbrook.com. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
"Dolores, may the Lord hold you in the palm of his hands."
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.