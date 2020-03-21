|
|
Dolores N. Maynard 1941 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Dolores N. Maynard, 78, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the St. Luke's Home, New Hartford, with her loving family by her side.
Dolores was born in Utica, on September 28, 1941, the daughter of Edward and Jane (Jones) Edee and received her education at Utica Free Academy. On October 24, 1959, Dolores was united in marriage with Richard W. Maynard at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. For 27 years, she was employed with Broadacres Skilled Nursing Facility, Deerfield and for 7 years with the St. Luke's Home, until her retirement. Dolores enjoyed playing bingo at the casino and at the Animal Protection League, as well as going to garage sales. She was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church, N. Utica.
Mrs. Maynard is survived by her loving husband, Richard; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Maynard, of Deerfield; two cherished grandsons, Aaron Maynard, of Deerfield and Brandon Penree, of FL; a sister-in-law, Carol Barney, of Schuyler; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Adeline Maynard, of Webster, NY; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Jane; and a brother, George Edee.
Services and burial, under the direction of Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Dolores' memory, please consider Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020