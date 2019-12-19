|
Dolores P. Cizza 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Dolores P. Cizza, 93, of Utica, left this world on December 19, 2019 and is now with her dearest Luigi.
Dolores was born on November 28, 1926, in Utica, NY and attended local schools and the Utica School of Commerce. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church and always fondly recalled the days of being a member of their Drama Club. She greatly enjoyed several years of employment at Brown Brothers, as a bookkeeper, prior to her marriage. On June 30, 1951, Father Peter Bortolazzo united Dolores and Luigi in marriage, a union that framed her life. Her devotion to Luigi was unending. Words cannot describe the love and dedication they had for each other. Later in life, Dolores and Luigi produced a radio show, "Ricordi Italiani", which ran for several years in Utica and Albany. Dolores reveled in this work, almost a return to her Drama Club days! Through the radio show, Dolores forged new friendships, including Tony and Annette Serafini, who were very dear to Dolores.
A strong and passionate woman, Dolores left her mark on all of us. Her legacy – her family – hope we can pass on a fraction of the love and compassion that she showered upon us. Her entire life devoted to us and our well-being, with scarcely a thought for herself. Her greatest treasure was her grandson, Ciro Luigi – the happiness that he brought to her and the support that he gave to her through the years, as well as the pride that she felt in the outstanding man that he is. And when Ciro and his dear wife, Erica, brought her great-grandson, Ciro David, into the world, her world was complete.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Grace (Lima) Dieglio; her dear brother, Peter, who was killed in action in WWII; and her brother, Frank. Dolores leaves her son, John A. Cizza (Barbara Cizza); daughter, Mary Grace Roth; grandson, Ciro Luigi Raspante (Erica Keshler Raspante); and great-grandson, Ciro David Raspante. She also leaves many cousins and life-long friends, including Margaret Siringo. After many years in Utica, Dolores and Luigi moved to Cherrywood Community in Clinton and made numerous new friends, including Ralph and Lois Humphreys. Dolores was grateful to Rosemary Chiffy for bringing Communion to her at Cherrywood for many years.
We thank her family doctor, George Kozminski, for the many years of care and support that he provided to both Dolores and Luigi, as well as the joy that he brought into their lives, Dr. Ashok Patel, for his understanding and compassion and the staff of Presbyterian Home for providing care to Dolores during the final few weeks.
For those wishing to make contributions, it would please us if you contribute to the Scalabrini Missionaries, 546 Northeast Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302.
As per Dolores's wishes there will be a private burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online message go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019