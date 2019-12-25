|
|
Dolores R. Julian 1928 - 2019
Proud and Competent Registered Nurse
NEW HARTFORD- Dolores R. Julian, 91, passed into the arms of the Lord on December 20, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare surrounded by her family.
Dolores was born on November 30, 1928, in Newburgh, NY, the daughter of Rosabelle (Indzonka) and Robert Esrich. In high school, she was a successful competitive swimmer. She was a proud and competent registered nurse working for many years at Faxton Hospital. Dolores greatly enjoyed spending time at her camp in the summer with her children and grandchildren.
Dolores was married to Bernard Julian and had six children, Robert (Cynthia) Julian, Fayetteville, Bernard (Rose) Julian, Deborah (Robert) DeSanctis, Dolores (George) Jadhon, Timothy (Lisa) Julian, all of Utica; 13 grandchildren, Dan and Ben Julian, Phil Schremmer and Michelle Warner, Kristen and Brian Collea, Bernard Julian, Jr., Katelynd and Elizabeth DeSanctis, Danielle and Mike Tesak, Joseph and Georganne Jadhon, Robert and Nicholas Julian; 9 great-grandchildren, Bella and Zachary Schremmer, Luca, Lincoln, Locke Warner, Abigail, Emma and Julian Collea and James Tesak; brother, R. Thomas Esrich, New Hartford; and sister, Mary Lou Mitchell, FL. Dolores was predeceased by her son, Joseph Rocco Julian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Sitrin Home Charitable Fund. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Julian family extends their thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook of the Sitrin Home who gave her great support and care for seven years.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019