Dolores Theresa Waszkiewicz 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mrs. Dolores Theresa Waszkiewicz, 85, passed away, with loved ones by her side, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Hawthorn House at Sitrin Healthcare.
Born on October 19, 1934, Dolores was a daughter of the late Luke A. and Violet (Summa) Costello. She was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On April 24, 1954, Dolores was married to William J. "Bill" Waszkiewicz. Dolores and Bill shared 27 years of marriage, family and work, until his untimely death on December 23, 1981. Dolores co-owned the family business, Chester's Flower Shop, for over fifty years, where so many of her loyal customers will remember her dedication to serving their floral needs. Her son, Bill and daughter, Laurie, continue the family tradition to this day.
Dolores was community oriented and belonged to many organizations including, ZONTA Club of Utica and the Lions Club Ladies Auxiliary. She also loved to travel and enjoyed the company of her many cherished traveling companions. Dolores was proud to have attended many Zonta International Conventions.
She never refused a game of 500 rummy and also was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed football, basketball and baseball. Despite her dedication to the Yankees, she would also cheer for the Red Sox and any other team her son-in-law, Dan and his family followed. As a grandmother, she was a regular at her grandchildren's various games and events.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, William and Tina Waszkiewicz, of Clinton, Stephen and Elizabeth Waszkiewicz, of Arkansas and Laurie and Dan Griffiths, of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Waszkiewicz, Olivia and John Lyons, Stephen and Kevin Waszkiewicz, Zachary and Mackenzie Griffiths and Kati (fiancée Shawn) and Kelly (fiancée Jeff) Griffiths; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John W. Costello; and her sister, Mary Jane DiBello.
Her family will honor her privately and she will be entombed in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. The family will plan a memorial celebration in the future, when conditions are favorable.
In honor of Dolores, please consider a donation to Zonta International at Zonta.org/donate
and please direct your gift to the Jane M. Klausman Woman in Business Scholarship Fund when filling out the form online.
The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Sitrin Healthcare, including those at Cedarbrook and more recently, Kathryn and the amazing team at Hawthorn House.
