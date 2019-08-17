|
|
Dolores Ziobro 1938 - 2019
TECUMSEH, MI - Dolores Marie (DeCarlo) Ziobro, 81, of Tecumseh, Michigan, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI.
She was born July 15, 1938, in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Martin A. and Catherine (Maziarz) DeCarlo. Dolores retired from nursing at the Utica Psychiatric Center after caring for people for many years. She was an avid reader and book club member.
Dolores is survived by her children, Dr. Lorrie (Dr. Edward) Tritt, DVM, of Tecumseh, MI, and John Ziobro, of Utica, NY; sister, Lorraine (Dave) Wicks, of Dansville, NY, and their three children and grandchildren; three grandchildren, Rachel (Joshua) Dedinsky, of Wayne, MI, and their children, Aurora, Landon and Logan, Becca Tritt, of Lake Orion, MI, and Sarah Tritt, of Lansing, MI; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Bernard Ziobro.
Burial will take place on the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Whitestown, NY. Tentatively, calling hours are from 8:30-9:30 on Saturday, August 24, at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica, followed by a 9:30 Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Utica.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
At the request of her son, John, please omit floral offerings.
Previous full funeral services were conducted in Tecumseh, Michigan.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019