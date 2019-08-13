|
|
Domenica "Mae" (Morreale) Galimo 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Domenica "Mae" (Morreale) Galimo, age 93, passed away gracefully, after nearly 6 years of dialysis, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving daughter, family, and friends by her side.
Born in Utica on March 16, 1926, Domenica was the daughter of the late Rosario and Catherine (LaBarbera) Morreale. Raised and educated locally, she attended T.R. Proctor High School. On November 19, 1949 she wed Rocco A. Galimo with whom she shared 61 years in a marriage filled with love, compassion, and respect. Rocco passed away on June 2, 2011.
During her earlier years, Mae worked at State Street Mill as a cashier and later at Mills Factory on Franklin Square. She was an outgoing person, honest and hardworking. She was selfless in her love for her family and cherished the close relationship she had with her girls and grandchildren. Mae was the matriarch of this family, and her loved ones honored her and were very attentive to her needs. She enjoyed visiting friends and dining out. On Sundays, it was black coffee with a shot of Anisette with family and friends. She enjoyed word searches to keep her mind sharp. Maintaining traditions, celebrating holidays, and embracing family values meant the world to her. Mae was motivated and expressive, and wanted things her way… and she got it!
A communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Mae was a woman of deep faith. She prayed the Rosary as a petition to God for courage and strength to accept her health challenges and life's tribulations which she held close to her heart. Mae had the purest love for her husband who was her beloved, her daughters who were her sidekicks, and her grandchildren who blessed her life. They reciprocated with kindness, and it doesn't get any better than that. She knew what real love was.
Mae was blessed with two wonderful daughters who honored their mom, Julie Galimo-Dybacz with whom she resided, and Regina "Gina" Ferguson who preceded her on July 29, 2018; her grandchildren, Roman and Jennifer Dybacz; and Raymond and Celeste Ferguson. She honored the love and the perfection of her granddaughter Andrea "Ange" Marie Dybacz who passed on August 25, 1995. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Dybacz; Brianna, Rayeanne, and Jared Ferguson; great-great-grandson, Aiden Delacruz; her sister, Mary Ritz; nieces and nephews, Rusty Morreale, Cathy Fitzgerald, Robert Ritz, Jeana "GiGi" Nicotera, Mary Durante, Casper "Sonny" Calabrese, Al Galime, and Eugene Galime; great-nieces, especially Alyssa Nicotera; great-nephews, cousins, especially Lena Vetter; sister-in-law, Marie Morreale; and friends, Angie "Chili" Pedone Longo, Mary Tre Zupancic, Maryann (Calenzo) Thrasher, and Marie (Papa) Durso. All have been such supportive and tremendous friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Rosario "Russ" Morreale II; in-laws, Dick and Rose Galimo, Frances and Frank Galime, and Rose and Sam Calabrese; nephews, Frank Galime, Michael F. Galimo, Gerard "Jerry" Galimo, and Dominick Galime; nieces, Dolly Iannotti, and Julia Gelfuso; and great-nephew, Robert J. Ritz.
Julie wishes to thank Mae's niece, Judy (LaBella) Galimo for her caring concern and visits; Dr. Fred Talarico for his professionalism and kindness; Dr. Ahmad Mian, and Dr. Charles Eldredge; the staff of the Dialysis Unit at the Masonic Care Community for their support; and her personal aide Joann Carbone for her love and devotion. The Lord gave her daughter Julie the strength and energy to care for her mom's every need, a privilege she never would have changed.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Mae's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment and Committal prayers will follow graveside in Calvary Cemetery. "Thank you Mom. It's been a wonderful life."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019