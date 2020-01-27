|
Dominic Falange 1953 - 2020
UTICA - Dominic Falange, 66, passed away on January 24, 2020 with his family at his side.
He was born on December 7, 1953 in Utica, a son of the late Daniel and Rose DeLeo Falange and was a graduate of Proctor High School. Dominic continued his education training as an electrician and worked for 32 years at the Municipal Housing Authority as an electrician, retiring in 2018.
On July 5, 1986, he was united in marriage with Lorianne Bianco in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church in Utica.
He was a member of the C.S.E.A.
Dominic is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lorianne; his two daughters, Bianca and husband, John Root and Alessandra Falange and her fiancé, Joe Pasqualino; two cherished grandchildren, Lena and Samuel Root; his beloved dog, Cami; his sisters, Marylou Wilson and Sharon Falange; his father and mother-in-law, Samuel and Eleanor Bianco; his brother-in-law, Sammy Bianco and wife, Debbie; several nieces and nephews, locally and in Norway, with special mention of nieces Carlene, Melissa and their families.
Dominic was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Falange; his brother-in-law, Thomas Wilson, Sr.; and his nephew, Thomas Wilson, Jr.
His family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of his many friends who were there in his time of need.
Dominic's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay St., Utica. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
In Dominic's memory, please consider donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, (www.stevens-swan.org). Envelopes will be available at church.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020