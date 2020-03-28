|
Dominic "Ducky" Longo 1950 - 2020
Loved his Family and Friends
UTICA - Dominic "Ducky" Longo passed away, peacefully with his loving family in his heart, entering his final rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was a man who enjoyed life, always surrounded by loving family and friends. Born and raised in Utica, NY, he often liked to say, "What we once enjoyed, we can never lose… memories".
The proud son of Benjamin and Rose Biamonte Longo, Dominic was born in 1950 and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1967, after which he attended MVCC and Alfred State College for continuing education.
Dominic was proud to be a "working stiff", holding down multiple jobs at once from the tender age of ten. Dominic's proper employment began at Loblaw's grocery, where he worked for many years as a Night Shift Manager before turning Produce Manager. In 1978, he started a new career as a hairstylist and in 1980, opened his own salon, A Cut Above Hair Designs, honing his craft for forty years. He also served as President of the Rome Hairdresser's Association for many years and as a Board member for Continuing Education at Alfred State College. In particular, Dominic enjoyed the twenty-plus years he spent working at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, where he met great friends and wonderful patrons. In 2008, he was appointed Manager of Valley View Golf Course, serving in the position for nine years with dedication, honesty and integrity until his retirement.
In 1999, he met the love of his life and married Denise Raulli of Rome, NY - a beloved union of twenty years, along with her children, Nicole and Justin Trificana. Also surviving are his sister, Karen Bernard, of Baltimore, MD; and brother, Anthony Longo, of Las Vegas, NV. Dominic leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews and cousins, as well, including Brett and Blake Bernard, Brett's partner, Stephanie Bradshaw and son, Dallas and Blake's partner, Heather and daughter, Nora Paige. He is also survived by dear relatives, Annie Maggie, of Utica and Jennie and Robert Fonseca, of Austin, TX; along with in-laws, Agost and Lynn Raulli and Mark and Deborah Raulli, of Rome, NY and William and Marie Borrill and Christopher and Barbara Raulli, of New Hartford, NY.
Dominic treasured the many friendships he developed throughout the years, sharing his greatest moments with the "Core Four", comprised of lifelong confidantes, Greg Raab, Sam Slade and his very best friend, Phil Carlone, with whom he spent the most special times. Together, they enjoyed all the racetracks in the Northeast as either competitors or fans, meeting many new and old friends. Dominic was also grateful for his treasured friendship with Mike Hamill, who came along later in life and was consistently there with a helping hand. Always one for an evening out, Dominic enjoyed leisure time at the poker table with friend Jim Julien, as well.
It was Dominic's belief that life demands adjustments and that "happiness is a choice" – one that would make the world a better place if only more people agreed. In loving memory, please "pay it forward" and carry out an act of kindness for someone you don't know, kindly considering Hospice and the Abraham House for any donations. As Dominic would say, "It will certainly make you feel happy. Try it… I bet you'll like it!"
Dominic's family would like to extend a special thanks to the compassionate Hospice staff and to his friend and doctor, Fred Talarico, for the extraordinary care and compassion they have shown throughout this time.
Due to the recent CDC guidelines and NYS restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life with visitation to honor Dominic's memory at a future date. Until then, please keep Dominic in your hearts and minds.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020