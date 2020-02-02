|
Dominick A. "Dick" Pitrel Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
UTICA - Dominick A. "Dick" Pitrel, 95, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born and raised in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Antonio and Madeline Cuccaro Pitrel.
Dominick was a 1943 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a Coxswain in the United States Naval Amphibious Landing Force during World War II. He had a 50-year career as a meat cutter and manager for Loblaws and Great American. Dominick was a gifted artist, gardener, poet and woodworker, who liked to share his talents with friends and family. His quick wit and great sense of humor kept those around him laughing and smiling.
Dominick was a devoted family man and will be sadly missed by his survivors, including his wife of 73 years, Theresa Talerico Pitrel; their five daughters and partners, Gayle Williams (Rock), Donna Lecourieux (Nico), Judy Pitrel (George), Mandie Pitrel (Janelle) and Barbara Arcuri (Mike B.); and six grandchildren, Jason Williams, Corinne Lecourieux, Marc Lecourieux, Carmen (CJ) Arcuri, Dominique Arcuri and Sierra Pitrel. He also leaves his friend and brother-in-law, Frank LoConte; many nieces and nephews; and several very good friends. Dominick was predeceased by his three sisters and their husbands, Rose and Rick Dimeo, Carmella and Alphonse DeCotis and Anne and Alfred Candido, Sr.; as well as father and mother-in-law, Leonardo and Gaetana Talerico and their family, Elizabeth and Louis Grande, Frank and Betty Talerico, Sal and Fay Talerico, Joseph and Vi Talerico, Jim and Tina Talerico, Agnes LoConte; and some nieces and nephews from both the Pitrel and Talerico families.
Along with his family and friends, Dominick was blessed to meet several "Earth Angels" (especially Becky Covel), over the past year from the Presbyterian Home's Maple Unit. Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion and humor during a very difficult time for our husband/father/grandfather and for caring for him as if he were your family member. We are also thankful for the many caring healthcare professionals at the Faxton Dialysis Unit, who assisted Dominick for the past 14+ years.
Dominick's celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Gensesee St, Utica, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Salerno, Pastor, with Military Honors conferred. Family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the mass.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to or the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. Go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020