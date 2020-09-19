Dominick DiNardo 1931 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Dominick DiNardo, age 89, of Frankfort, has joined his parents and siblings in eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
He was born on February 8, 1931, in Chadwicks, NY, the youngest and last survivor of the late Ralph and Carmella DeVito DiNardo. He was raised and educated in Frankfort.
Dominick was a dairy farmer who owned and operated DiNardo Farms, Frankfort, for many years until his retirement.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Christina DiNardo Jackson and Elizabeth "Betty" DiNardo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Anthony, Joseph, Agostino and Carmen DiNardo; and two sisters, Elizabeth DiSpirito and Katherine Pettinato.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks, social distancing and trace signing at church are required.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
