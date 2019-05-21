|
|
Dominick G. "Nick" Manfredo, Jr. 1962 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Dominick "Nick" Manfredo, 56, passed away with his loving family by his side after a brief illness on Monday, May 20, 2019, at MVHS at St. Luke's Hospital.
Dominick was born in New Hartford, NY, on November 16, 1962, the son of the late Dominick G. "Pete", Sr. and Antoinette "Toni Girl" (Troia-LoConti) Manfredo. He was raised in Marcy and graduated from Whitesboro High School, Class of '80. Nick later attended MVCC and received an Associate's Degree in Information Technology. Always willing to learn more, he furthered his knowledge in the field by taking various courses over the years. His career as a telecommunications specialist began at RDR Industries, continued to IBM and Northland Communications and currently worked at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
A devoted family man, Nick will always be remembered for his support of his children and their extracurricular activities. He served as a coach and volunteer for many years. He was always the loudest voice in the stands, whether it was a ball game or recital and he was always there. He was not only devoted to his children, but also had a special love and devotion for his brother, John, who he cared for, especially after his parent's death.
Nick shared 28 years with the mother of his children, Linda (Lawendowski) Welytok. More recently, he shared a very loving relationship with Dona Fiedler, who helped him reconnect with his faith.
Always very athletic, Nick shared many enjoyable times with his lifelong friends and family, especially playing football and lacrosse. He also loved working out with his buddies and was always very fit. One of his greatest assets was his outgoing personality and he always made you feel like you were the only one in the room. His absence will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Melissa and Joshua Kennedy-Smith, of Bonita Springs, FL and Dominick M. Manfredo and his girlfriend, Stephanie Clark, of Marcy; his sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Jim Nicewicz, of Sauquoit; his brother, John Manfredo, of New Hartford; nieces, Kate Nicewicz and Kristen Nicewicz; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends, too numerous to mention.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the ER and ICU doctors and staff at St. Luke's for their care and support during this difficult time.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019