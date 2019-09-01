|
Dominick N. (Dick) Pellegrino 1944 - 2018
MIAMI, FL - Dick Pellegrino, 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Miami, FL.
Dick was born on December 23, 1944 to Carmine and Mary Giglio Pellegrino. Dick was the brother of Carmen and Lucille Scarpino Pellegrino, of Clinton, Robert J. Pellegrino, of Frankfort, Beverly Pellegrino, of Glenfield and Jeanette Pellegrino, of Utica. Dick is survived by one sister-in-law, Clarice (Dee) Pellegrino, of Cary, NC; and many nieces and nephews. Dick also leaves a special friend, Benjamin Choules, of Hallandale, FL, who was there for him through his illness. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Mary; his two sisters and their husbands, Adelene and Lorenzo Russo, Rosemary and Tony Malerba; one brother, Anthony Pellegrino; one sister-in-law, Marie Detraglia Pellegrino; and niece, Mary Louise Russo Sirianni.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00 AM for family and friends.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019