Rev. Don C. Medoff 1932 - 2019
SHERRILL - Rev. Don C. Medoff, 86, of Marshall Place, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Don was born June 11, 1932, in Keene, NH, the eldest son of Charles and Lona Williams Medoff. He was a graduate of Keene High School in 1950, the Philadelphia Biblical University and the Piedmont Baptist College and Seminary. Don began preaching at the age of fourteen and dedicated his life to his faith. His ministries included the Mt. Holly (VT) Baptist Church, where he also served in supply to the Pittsfield (VT) Federated Church, the Tyson (VT) Congregational Church and the Cuttingsville (VT) Congregational Church. He was pastor of the North Darien (NY) Baptist Church, the West Bethany (NY) Baptist Church and the Royalton (NY) Baptist Church. He also did interim work for the American Baptist Churches in Canastota, Oneida, Pulaski and the First Baptist Church in Rome, NY. In 1978, he became Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Georgetown and the Lebanon Federated Church, serving for sixteen years until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, Don continued to preach in West Leyden Reformed Church and Sunday services at Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility where he resided. On June 14, 1980, Don married Arah J. Metz in the Oneida Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Arah "AJ"; his children, Daniel and Amy Medoff, of Arvada, CO, Shari and Lee Fitzsimmons, of Knoxville, TN, Dwight and Thavy Medoff, of Arlington, TX, and Stephanie Christie, of Fairhope, AL; his stepchildren, Thomas and Diane Winn, of North Syracuse, Donna Winn, of Lee Center, Kevin and Maureen Winn, of Newberryport, MA, and Diane and Wayne Cross, of Oriskany Falls; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leah and Mel Wolfe, of Lake Worth, FL, Leecia and Richard Exel, of N. Swanzey, NH, and Marcia and Michael Armstrong, of Federal Way, WA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Morris and Lynn Medvidofsky, of Keene, NH, and Nathan and Keiko Medvidofsky, of Lakewood, CO; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A sister, Moreen Gearhart, and special cousin, Maureen Sher, predeceased him.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 3640 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the West Leyden Reformed Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
To offer a condolence, or sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 9 to June 13, 2019