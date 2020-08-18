Donald A. Baye 1946 - 2019

UTICA/LAKELAND, FL - Donald A. Baye, of Lakeland, FL and formerly of Utica, NY, passed away on December 22, 2019.

He was born on April 13, 1946, the son of Howard E. and Gladys (Schnitt) Baye, Sr.

He was an auto body repairman by trade, having worked in area businesses and operated several shops of his own. He had three daughters from a union with Joyce (Daley) Baye.

Don is survived by daughters, Michelle (John) Johnson, Kimberly (Mike) Herrin and Renee (Mike) Baxter; stepsons, Junior, David, Michael and Anthony Lopez; brothers, James, Dale and Howard E. (Sharon) Baye; sisters, Dawn Hightower, Joann Baye, Carol (Russell) Conte and Sandra (Rich) Law; grandchildren, Mychael Reyes, Alexis and Lindsey Summerlin, Ashley Baxter, Sophia Mancuso and Emily Herrin; two great-granddaughters; and an amazing number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Susan (Aiken Timberlake) Zieniewicz; and brothers, Joseph, Craig and Richard Baye.

Interment will be Saturday, August 22nd at Crown Hill Memorial Park, State Rte 12, Clinton, NY. Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to join the family at the graveside at approximately 10:30 AM. A graveside service will be held at approximately 11 AM by Pastor Drew Conover, Life Point Church.



