Donald A. Gilman 1939 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Donald A. Gilman, 80, passed away on August 6, 2019 at the Sitrin Rehabilitation Center Sequoia House.
He was born in Utica on April 8, 1939, a son of the late Leo I. and Mary Hanson Gilman and received his education in Sauquoit schools.
His working years were spent at the Clayville Paper Mill, Kleer-Span and most recently, as custodian with the Sauquoit School District, retiring after 30 years of service.
Donnie was an Honorary Member of the Clayville Volunteer Fire Department, where he has been active for over 25 years.
He was a quiet person, but whenever you would meet Donnie out, usually on his bicycle, he would always greet you with a smile and a friendly handshake.
He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Scarafile; his 4 brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Gilman, Doug and Christine Gilman, Leo and Sue Gilman and Craig Gillman; his dear friend, Dick Jordan; many nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Doyle Gilman and Grant Gilman; and close friends from high school.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
To view Donnie's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019