Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Polisse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Polisse


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald A. Polisse Obituary
Donald A. Polisse 1931 - 2020
HUBBARDSVILLE - Donald A. Polisse, 88, of Hill Road, passed away, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
He was born, October 8, 1931, in Frankfort, NY, a son of the late George and Esther Lee Polisse and received his education in Canastota schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1954. On January 28, 1956, Donald married Sylvia Tuzzo in Hamilton. He worked for Wickes Lumber, Waterville, for 31 years until retiring in 1994. Previously, he had worked at Drop Forge, Clayville, Harts Hill and Kelsey Hayes. Donald was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Sylvia; his children, Dean and Susan Polisse, of Morrisville, Linda and Mark Hammond, of Ravena, NY and Deborah and Terry Davis, of Morrisville; grandchildren, Keith and Kyle Polisse, Tyler and Jacob Hammond and Stephanie Wandall; six great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Earl and Patricia Polisse, of Hubbardsville and Anita Polisse, of Frankfort Hill, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, George, Ralph and Lawrence Polisse; and two sisters, Mary Talerico and Betty Maine.
Funeral services were held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville, in the spring.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the at .
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -