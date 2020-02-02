|
Donald A. Polisse 1931 - 2020
HUBBARDSVILLE - Donald A. Polisse, 88, of Hill Road, passed away, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
He was born, October 8, 1931, in Frankfort, NY, a son of the late George and Esther Lee Polisse and received his education in Canastota schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1954. On January 28, 1956, Donald married Sylvia Tuzzo in Hamilton. He worked for Wickes Lumber, Waterville, for 31 years until retiring in 1994. Previously, he had worked at Drop Forge, Clayville, Harts Hill and Kelsey Hayes. Donald was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Hamilton.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Sylvia; his children, Dean and Susan Polisse, of Morrisville, Linda and Mark Hammond, of Ravena, NY and Deborah and Terry Davis, of Morrisville; grandchildren, Keith and Kyle Polisse, Tyler and Jacob Hammond and Stephanie Wandall; six great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Earl and Patricia Polisse, of Hubbardsville and Anita Polisse, of Frankfort Hill, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, George, Ralph and Lawrence Polisse; and two sisters, Mary Talerico and Betty Maine.
Funeral services were held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville, in the spring.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the at .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020