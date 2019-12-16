Home

Nunn & Harper Funeral Home
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-8500
Donald B. Graves Obituary
Donald B. Graves 1937 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Donald B. Graves, 82, of Yorkville and formerly of Rome, passed away, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Born in Somerville, NJ, on July 2, 1937, Don was a son of the late Dallas and Regina (Burke) Graves. On May 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to Eleanor Freeman. She passed away on March 12, 2016.
Don served in the Army National Guard from 1954-1961. He worked as a systems analyst at General Electric in Utica for 35 years, retiring in 1991. He was a proud member of the HP Smith Post #24 American Legion in Rome and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna (David) Miller, Christine Rybka and Barbara (John) De Nicola; a sister, Jane Graves; three brothers, Dallas Graves, John (Jane) Graves and Thomas Graves; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Anthony) Beaver, Stephanie (Ryan) Archer, Elizabeth (Joseph) Callen, John De Nicola, William (Jessica) Rybka, Julie Rybka and Mark Rybka; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services at Westernville Cemetery will take place in the spring. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
