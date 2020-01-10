|
|
Donald C. Bishop, Jr. 1937 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Donald C. Bishop, Jr., 82, of Whitesboro, formerly of New Hartford, passed away, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center, New Hartford.
Don was born, April 18, 1937, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Donald C. and Ethel (Young) Bishop. He was raised and educated in Syracuse and went on to serve his country with the US Army. On May 31, 1980, Don married Doris Borysewicz, sharing a union of 24 years until her passing in 2004. Don was employed with Special Metals, New Hartford, retiring in 1997. He was active in the Union, belonging to the Machinist Aerospace Union Lodge 2310 and the Retiree Union. Don belonged to the Whitestown American Legion Post #1113 and greatly enjoyed visiting the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376 as well. He was also a member of the Oneida County Voiture 40/8. An outdoorsman, Don enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of the Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills.
Don is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Katherine and Chris Carfagno, with whom he resided in Whitesboro, Virginia and Ralph Battista, Auburn and Margaret and her husband, James, New Jersey; his sister, Helen Sterling, California; and his dear friend, Mary Ann Sierson, Clinton. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Bishop.
Mr. Bishop's funeral service will be held, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 – 4 p.m., prior to the service. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may donate to the or a Veterans Organization of your choice in Don's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020