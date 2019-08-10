|
Donald C. Witzigman 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Donald C. Witzigman, 84, formerly of Upper Woods Circle, husband of the late Elizabeth L., passed away, after a long illness at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton, on Thursday, August 9, 2019.
Don graduated from West Leyden Central School, Class of 1953, served his country in the US Army, 1953-honorable discharge in 1955, followed by earning Associate Degree (MVCC) and employment at General Electric, Utica, from 1958-1993. Don and Elizabeth were former residents of Combs Road, Holland Patent, before moving to New Hartford.
His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Charles St., Boonville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Leyden. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to The of Central New York, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
His funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., Boonville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019