|
|
Donald (Don) E. Hill 1928 - 2019
ENDWELL - Donald (Don) E. Hill, of Endwell, NY, and formerly of Bonita Springs, FL and Utica, NY, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Village Skilled Nursing Facility.
He was born on October 25, 1928, in Utica, New York.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Marion Hill; his brother, John (Jack) Hill; and his wife, Elizabeth J. Hill of 67 years. He is survived by his sons, Robert, of Aurora, CO and Douglas, of Sarasota, FL; his daughter, Deborah, of Elmira NY; and his four grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Jack and Elizabeth.
Don was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School in Utica, NY and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Niagara University. He retired from the General Electric Company after 37 years of service where he held plant and material management positions, including Plant Manager at the former GE Westover facility.
Don was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a combat infantry officer in the 1st Cavalry Division.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019