Donald E. Mullen 1963 - 2019
ORISKANY - Donald E. Mullen, 56, of Oriskany, formerly of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly, on August 29, 2019, at home.
He was born, March 14, 1963, in New Hartford, the son of Robert C. Mullen, Sr. and the late Gladys Zygmunt Mullen. Donnie graduated from Whitesboro High School, where he was a member of the varsity wrestling team. Following high school, Mr. Mullen enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving as a Combat Engineer and in the US Army Reserves. Donnie was employed with the Village of Oriskany; and previously with the Town of Whitestown Highway Dept., where he was a heavy equipment operator, sewer inspector and Safety Director; Mount Olivet Cemetery; and Minor Construction.
He was a member of the Whitesboro Fire Department for many years, where he held several offices, including Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief. He competed in Firematics, softball and bowling. Mr. Mullen was a member of Oneida Co. Fire Chief's Association and FASNY. While a member of Whitesboro Fire Dept., Donnie was the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award and the Ambrose Carey Firefighter of the Year Award. He was a member of the American Legion, Whitestown Post #1113, where he served as Past Vice-Commander, Past Executive Board Member and 3rd Vice President of the Sons of the American Legion and a member of the Sons of the American Legion at R. Kirk Parkhurst Post, Oriskany. Donnie treasured time spent at camp on Kayuta Lake with his loving father. He missed hunting and fishing with his friend, the late Billy Yetman. "The Pride of Engine 1"
He is survived by his father, Robert C. Mullen, Sr.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kim (Earl) Rightmier, Marcy and Darlene Mullen Lebuis (Frank), Utica; nieces and nephews, Craig (Elizabeth) Rightmier and their sons, William and Lucas, Jessica (Matt) Thompson and Eric Rightmier (Carli) and Devin Lebuis (Savanna), Connor Lebuis and Morgan Lebuis; aunts; uncles; cousins; Lisa and Chad Lawrence; and many dear friends throughout the community. He was predeceased by his mother, Gladys Mullen, October 17, 2002; and by his twin brother, Robert C. Mullen, Jr., April 3, 2008.
Funeral services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Visitation will be Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider, Hospice in his mother's memory, or Whitesboro Fire Dept.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019