Donald E. Pinto, Sr. 1939 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Donald E. Pinto, Sr., 80, of Whitesboro, passed away on October 11th, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Donald was born in Utica, NY, on March 26th, 1939, the son of Walter and Stella (Krukar) Pinto. He graduated from UFA in 1957 and after proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Donald worked at UNIVAC, ICL, and finished out his career at PAR Technology.
On August 28th, 1965, he was united in marriage to Dolores Evolo at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Herkimer, a loving union of 54 years that blessed them with three children.
In his younger years, Donald enjoyed playing pedal steel guitar in a local band called The Countrymen. During retirement, he and his wife enjoyed spending time frequenting local restaurant establishments. Donald enjoyed watching the Yankees, Westerns, and the Grand Ole Opry. Although Donald was a quiet man, he would engage in meaningful conversations with people he just met and was genuinely interested in other people's lives.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Donald is survived by his devoted wife, Dolores; son, Donald, Jr., of Floyd, and his children, Jessica and Jacob; daughter, Lisa, of Utica; son, David and his wife, Jaime, of Clifton Park, and their children, Gracelyn and Evelyn; brother-in-law, Michael Evolo and his wife, Dorothy; several nieces and one nephew; as well as many cousins. He also leaves behind close friends, Danny and Marie Corleto.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stella (Krukar) Pinto; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Edith (Cassella) Evolo; and sister-in-law, RoseMary Evolo.
The family would like to thank Dr. Razia and the staff of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group for their exceptional care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17th, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Interment will take place immediately following the Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, October 16th, from 4:00-7:00 at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro.
Memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to the , 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502, as well as to the , 731 James St. #200, Syracuse, NY 13203. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019