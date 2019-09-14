|
Donald E. Thaler 1948 - 2019
ORISKANY - Donald E. Thaler, 71, of Oriskany, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
He was born on August 14, 1948, in Rome, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Kingsbury) Thaler. He served his country with honor, earning a Purple Heart, in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1967-1970.
On March 8, 1969, in Argentia Newfoundland, Canada, he was united in marriage to Virginia (Kelly) Ritchie, a blessed union of over 50 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Thaler was employed with Rome Turney Radiator in Rome for many years and later, with the Turning Stone Casino and then Granny's Kitchens.
He was a dedicated member of the Oriskany American Legion Post 1448 for 38 years and the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, who cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, but especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his brothers. He was an avid sports fan and would often reminisce of his high school days or when he played softball for Roberts Post #161. Mr. Thaler, or Grover, as he was better known as, was a volunteer coach for football, softball and Legion baseball for over 35 years, many of those years with his alma mater, Oriskany Central School. The thing that he was most known for, however, was his quick wit and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Kelly) Thaler, of Oriskany; his daughter, Kimberly Roberts and husband, Mark, of Oriskany; as well as three cherished grandchildren, Kyle Wilson, Patrick Roberts and Aolani Roberts. He is also survived by brothers, Charles Thaler, Westmoreland, NY, Richard Thaler (Doris), of Vernon, NY and Barry Thaler (Andrea), of Rome, NY; and sister, Shirley Chapman, of FL; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Thaler was predeceased by a grandchild, Ryan Thaler Roberts; a daughter, Renee Thaler Wilson; a son, Derek Thaler; as well as a sister, Doris Smith (Howard), of Oriskany; and a brother, Jerry Thaler (Randi).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with Pastor Ken McKenzie officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Oriskany Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Oriskany American Legion will have a service at the funeral home on Monday evening at 6:30 PM and the Oriskany Fire Dept. service will follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Oriskany American Legion Post 1448 in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
*It was brought to our attention there are quite a few athletes who may still owe Coach Thaler a lap. His family would like you to do your lap in Coach Thaler's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019