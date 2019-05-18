|
Donald E. "Butch" Thayer 1953 - 2019
HERKIMER - Donald E. "Butch" Thayer, 66, a resident of Valley Health Services, Herkimer, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, on May 15, 2019, with family by his side.
Donald was born on March 18, 1953, in Utica, a son of the late Donald and Helen (Hertwig) Thayer. He resided in the Town of Russia from an early age and graduated from Poland Central School. Butch was last employed in Property Maintenance for Upstate Cerebral Palsy until suffering a massive stroke in 2004. He enjoyed the several years he served as a Boy Scout Leader with the Prospect Troop and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Butch was known throughout the community as the friend who was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Survivors include three sisters, Sandra (John) Gibson, of Bluffton, SC, Carol Parzych, of Remsen, and Janice (K.C.) Jones, of Greeley, CO; his nieces and nephews, Cary and Michael Gibson, Jennifer Parzych, Andrew Thayer and Peter and Adam Jones; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private service will take place at Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, with interment in Prospect Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Valley Health Services who were part of his family for the last several years. Please omit flowers and consider donations to this fine facility at 690 West German Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019