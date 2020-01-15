|
Donald F. Catello, Sr. 1935 - 2020
UTICA - Donald F. Catello, Sr., 84, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, NY.
He was born on January 23, 1935 in Rome, NY, a son of the late Paul and Mable (Sebastian) Catello. Mr. Catello served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1956.
He was employed with Marcy State Hospital as a Master Carpenter and Tin Smith, retiring in 1978, after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the R. Kirk Parkhurst Post 1448 American Legion, Oriskany. He was a past member of the 40 & 8 and the Moose Club.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was a certified scuba diver. He also enjoyed camping on the St. Lawrence.
He is survived by his children, a daughter, Cynthia Bonville and her husband, Randy, of Wampsville, NY; a son, Donald Catello, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of South Riding, VA; and a daughter, Michele Crisafulli and her husband, Frank, of Voorheesville, NY. He leaves his grandchildren, Dr. Joshua and Eileen Bonville, Matthew and Rachael Bonville, Anthony, Talia and Mia Crisafulli and Ryan, Grace and Grant Catello. He leaves his siblings, Dorothy Pasquale, Crystal Dombroski and Felicia Montross. He was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Mull, Paul Catello, Jr., Ernest Catello and Palmeria Riolo.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020