Donald F. Huther 1932 - 2020

PHOENIX - Donald passed away peacefully at his home in Phoenix, AZ, with his wife, Betty Ballard Huther, at his side on January 20, 2020.

Don was born on November 22, 1932, to Edward and Claire Dibbs Huther in Utica. Upon graduation from Clinton High School in 1952, Donald entered the United States Air Force stationed at Fuchu Air Station, Japan. While stationed there, he met and married Kimiko Yamaya in 1955. While serving, the couple had four sons, then moved their family to Utica from Texas. Don worked for Utica College, Kaufman's and as a supervisor at Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles in Utica and Rome until his retirement. Don lost his love, Kimiko, to cancer in 1997. Don remarried to Betty Ballard.

Donald was active as a Cub and Boy Scout leader and loved his family. Don enjoyed his camp near Lake Piseco and loved to play golf, fish, camp and hike.

GiGi/Grandpa is survived by his wife, Betty, of Phoenix, AZ; along with his sons and their families, Ronald Huther, of Utica, Patrick and Karina Huther, of Whitesboro, David and Marie Huther, of Enfield, CT and John and Michele, of Clinton; along with eight grandchildren, Randy, Ryan, Gabrielle, Nolan, Kaela, Kevin, Travis and Sienna.

Donald was predeceased by his wife, Kimiko; his parents, Edward and Claire Huther; and two brothers, Bob and William Huther.

Service and interment with immediate family will be at 3 pm on June 19, 2020, at Crown Hill Mausoleum, Clinton.



